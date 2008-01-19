Glancing quickly at the Clintons' schedules over the next few days--Hillary will spend tomorrow in New York, Bill will be in Georgia Monday--I think you can see the contours of a post-Nevada strategy taking shape: Downplay South Carolina, talk about the huge advantages Obama enjoys there, publicly focus your attention on February 5. Meanwhile, work like mad below the radar to pick off South Carolina and end things there.

As in Nevada, it's win-win. According to the Clinton spin: If Obama wins South Carolina, he was expected to all along. And if we win, it's such a dramatic testament to our support that it's hard to see what we have left to prove.

--Noam Scheiber