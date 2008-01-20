The Las Vegas Sun has an interesting piece (posted here on The Politico) about the highly-effective Clinton organization in Nevada. I suggested in my latest piece that the Obama campaign had the larger organization there. It sounds like the Clinton campaign noticed the same thing a little over a month ago and really re-doubled its efforts:

If you want to know how Sen. Hillary Clinton won a convincing victory in Saturday’s Nevada caucus, look back to a meeting Dec. 15 at William E. Orr Middle School in Las Vegas.



There, Robby Mook, Clinton’s state director, told 600 of the campaign’s most committed volunteers that he wanted to enlist many more supporters to caucus for the candidate — more than twice what he asked for in August. ...

In Nevada, Mook looked at the landscape and found the following: Democrats, despite the predictions of naysayers, had taken a real interest in the presidential caucus. He feared that the campaign would fail if it limited itself to rounding up support only from voters with a history of participation. ...

Mook said in an interview Saturday that his staff groaned at the suggestion of expanding the universe of voters, especially to such a radical new goal: Find 60,000 more. Some analysts estimated that was as much as the entire expected turnout statewide. (In August, the Clinton goal was 24,752 supporters.) ...

The Nevada caucus turned Iowa on its head. There, Clinton hit her original goal but was deluged by the Obama turnout. Here, the turnout was nearly double the 60,000 forecast — standing at 115,800 late Saturday with 2 percent of precincts yet to report.