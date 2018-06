Under a photograph of Barack Obama laying a wreath at the tomb of Martin Luther King Jr. (posted at 2:45 today), there is the following headline: "At King's Church, Obama Speaks of Unity." Then the caption for the photo: "Senator Barack Obama, with Coretta Scott King, laid a wreath at the tomb of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr after speaking at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church." Look at the picture: the woman to his left does look a bit like Mrs. King. But she died on January 30, 2006.