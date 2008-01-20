This is the title of a very smart article by Michael Gordon in today's

Times "Week in Review." Of course, the real war hardly ever meets the

campaign on the hustings where the candidates utter their slick bromides

-- and pretend that their "solution" would be neat and easy, effective and

popular.



Gordon observes that John McCain has given the most detailed and

comprehensive analysis of where we stand in Iraq. Maybe that's because

he's a military man and is able to face the tough choices as if he himself

were in battle. To be sure, the contrast between him and his Republican

competitors is a stark one. "Victory" was Rudolph Guiliani's answer to

what should be done in Iraq. And now one believes what Romney says anyway.



The analyses by the Democrats are also irrelevant. That's because they are

tailored not to the actual situation in Iraq and how it affects and will

affect both the Iraqi population and American power over the long-run but

to the politics of their mini-constituencies. Anyway, the Democrats try

not to talk about the war anymore. And that's because what they said would

happen has not...and what they said would not happen has.



Anyway, Gordon's piece is illuminating and truth-telling.



