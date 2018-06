A new poll shows him trailing McCain... in New York.

I still don't write off Rudy's chances in Florida, and a win there could vault him back ahead in other states. But it's looking extremely grim. His own plan was never about banking on Florida to make up lost ground in New York and nearby states like Connecticut and New Jersey. It was that those states were basically in the bag--and winning Florida would help him in those other states that didn't appreciate his awesomeness.

--Michael Crowley