I'm not sure exactly how this will play out, but does it really make sense for Obama to divert his fight from the woman about whom Democrats have always had mixed feelings to one with a wildly popular former president?

Relatedly, my hunch is that the Atlanta mayor's "fairy tale" zinger at Bill today was a little sharp for its own good. (Notice Bill's smooth response, free of red-faced ranting.) But we're in uncharted waters here so who knows.

Photo: Getty, March 4, 2007