



Many thanks to Mike and Noam for inviting me onto the Stump while I was in South Carolina. My final wrap-up from the ground is here. It's on the running what-sway-does-Huck-still-have-and-what-can-he-give-McCain argument -- as far as delivering constituencies goes, I'm not sure he offers that much, since I think his influence among Southern evangelicals in Feb. 5 places like Alabama and Georgia is going to turn out to be overrated. Unless Rudy gets his campaign moving -- he offers the perfect satanic foil to Huckabee's saint.

-- Eve Fairbanks