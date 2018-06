Though substantively meaningless, the joy of watching Bill Clinton repeatedly nod off during an interminable sermon is the way, each time he catches himself dozing, he immediately nods his head or strokes his chin thoughtfully as though he's been intently listening the whole time. [via Drudge]

P.S. As someone who can be a wreck after even six hours of sleep, I sympathize. But it's still funny!

--Michael Crowley