Now that I think of it, I'm shocked it took Obama so long to play the Wal-Mart card against Hillary.

To which Hillary drops a sulphuric Rezko ("slum landlord") stink bomb.

I'm guessing that nastiness per se plays to Hillary's advantage--this is where Obama could face questions about his "new politics." But it depends a lot on who gets in the better shot. (Update: An Obama-boosting friend emails: "Ordinarily I would agree, but I think Obama needs to show he can fight hard, otherwise people will worry about McCain or Romney chewing him to bits.")