I can understand tactical-minded Clinton campaign operatives referring to Bill like that. But isn't it a slightly odd way for Hillary to describe her husband? (Imagined response: "The happiest day of my life was the day I met my Tremendous Asset. He means everything to me, he is the father of my child, and moreover provides me with an incomparable strategic advantage across demographic lines.")

Meanwhile, Josh Marshall nicely articulates something I hear from pro-Obama people:

In these extemporaneous policy discussions I always find myself wishing Obama could be more clear and concise. But my wishes don't seem to come true.

I think Obama really got bruised up by Clinton and Edwards on health care tonight. Certain of my colleagues will have more on that soon. Update: Here's our health care samurai Jon Cohn on that general point, plus a specific defense of Obama.



--Michael Crowley