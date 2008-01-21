I just watched the insta-reaction from CNN's focus group. It seems the audience really liked Clinton's determination to push for universal health care (as do I). By contrast, they were decidedly annoyed when Obama went after Clinton -- as they were when Obama defended his record.

Personally, I didn't mind the sparring. It's a debate, not a dinner party -- aren't they supposed to argue with one another? But what really struck me was the way Obama framed his idea of a new politics as a way to achieve explicitly progressive goals -- something he didn't emphasize early in the campaign.

Consider the moment tonight when he defended his statement on Ronald Reagan:

...what I said was is that Ronald Reagan was a transformative political figure because he was able to get Democrats to vote against their economic interests to form a majority to push through their agenda, an agenda that I objected to. Because while I was working on those streets watching those folks see their jobs shift overseas, you were a corporate lawyer sitting on the board at Wal-Mart. ... I was fighting these fights. I was fighting these fights. So -- but I want to be clear. ... What I said had nothing to do with their policies. I spent a lifetime fighting a lifetime against Ronald Reagan's policies. But what I did say is that we have to be thinking in the same transformative way about our Democratic agenda. We've got to appeal to Independents and Republicans in order to build a working majority to move an agenda forward. That is what I said.



Ignore, for a moment, the stuff about Clinton and Wal-Mart. Notice, instead, the key phrase there -- "working majority." It's a theme to which Obama returned later: