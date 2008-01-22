Debate Fallout [Cathleen Decker and Seema Mehta, Los Angeles Times]: "The harshness of their exchanges was an odd coda to a day in which the Democrats paid tribute to the nonviolent movement propelled by the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday was celebrated Monday and in whose honor the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and CNN sponsored the two-hour session."



Pulling Out...But Not Really [Patrick Healy, The New York Times]: "Facing formidable support for Senator Barack Obama in South Carolina, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton is deploying former President Bill Clinton there while she shifts her attention to campaigning in states with nominating contests next month and to raising money."

Fred Withdrawal Watch [Michael D. Shear, Washington Post]: "After he finished well behind in Saturday's South Carolina primary, there were indications that Thompson could drop out as early as today. His campaign has yet to announce a schedule of Florida campaign stops."

Find Your Own Way [Charles Babington, Associated Press]: "Battling to stay competitive after his weekend loss in South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is taking new steps to save money, including no longer scheduling planes and buses for journalists trying to cover his presidential campaign."