I'm at Sundance for a couple of days, trying to cram in as many screenings as I can (I'll write about at least some of them soon), so I'll be brief and perhaps return with further thoughts in the coming days.

Michael Clayton is obviously a big, big winner, with nods for Picture, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director, Music, and Original Screenplay.

A good day for There Will Be Blood, too, with nominations for Picture, Actor, Art Direction, Cinematography, Director, Editing, and Adapted Screenplay. Its good fortune is probably bad news for No Country for Old Men, though. My guess is that the two will split the (relatively) high-brow vote, and let a more conventional movie steal the gold that, as recently as a few weks ago, looked like No Country's to lose.

Given its dominant showing, that movie might well be Michael Clayton. A couple of other candidates for the "safe," conventional slot--American Gangster, Into the Wild--are out of the running (the latter's poor Oscar showing is particularly striking after its massive success with the SAG awards), and, as good as it is, Juno still doesn't feel like a Best Picture winner. (I wouldn't be surprised if there's something of a backlash.) Atonement could still add an Oscar to its Golden Globes win, but its showing was pretty weak, with stiffs for star Keira Knightley and director Joe Wright.