He's dropped out of the presidential race.

P.S. If only I could do a little gloating by linking to that Plank post I did, back when Fredmania was its peak, in which I said he'd be the '08 version of Wes Clark. But, of course, I can't.

P.P.S. I've just been informed that the Plank archives are back online. Well, at least some of them are. Sort of. But that's better than nothing. Happy day!

--Jason Zengerle