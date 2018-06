Fred may be gone, but I predict we haven't seen the last of Jeri. At times this campaign seemed to be as much about her as about him. Fox News host? Senate run? Place your bets now....

P.S. The Curse of Bloody Mary?: One of Thompson's senior advisors was GOP celebrity pundi-consultant Mary Matalin. Previously Matalin worked for the aborted campaign of George "Macaca" Allen. Who dares hire her next?

--Michael Crowley