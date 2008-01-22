The New York Times reports on its web-site now and tomorrow in the paper edition that the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany have agreed to extend sanctions on Iran because of its continuation of the uranium enrichment program which they all agree is a threat to peace. The details of the big power decision are not yet available, and maybe they leave out some sanctions that Western powers wanted to be included but from which China and Russia dissented. Still, this is a development that shows some unity among the Six which now are the effective players in the controversy. It will not bring comfort to Iran, even though Russia has already made four deliveries of nuclear fuel to Tehran. Ha'aretz has a slightly different take on the agreement. But it does not doubt its importance.