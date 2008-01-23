Writing about how Hillary has tried to "ghettoize" Obama as the "black" candidate, Mickey makes a smart analogy:

Here we thought we were getting the Mondale/Hart campaign of 1984--without Mondale's pleasantness or Hart's weirdness--and instead we get the Dukakis campaign of 1988, in which a slightly tedious, marginally likeable elite liberal established his mainstream (white) bona fides by running around the country thumping Jesse Jackson.

I think Hillary's too savvy to repeat the tank error, though.

P.S. The rest of Mickey's post--in which he advises Obama to escape from the ghetto by shifting right on immigration or affirmative action--reads like self-parody. I'm just surprised he didn't suggest that Obama go negative on Jeffrey Toobin.

P.P.S. Fun TNR-Dukakis fact: I first met my future boss Frank Foer in the summer of 1988, when we were both 14-year-old volunteers on the Dukakis campaign. Yes, we were very cool kids.