The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's effort to reunite the 2001 Yankees hit a stumbling block today: it appears that federal marshals trying to serve former second baseman Chuck Knoblauch with a subpoena have been unable to find him. It's unclear to me exactly why the committee wants to speak with Knoblauch in particular. The other players who've been hauled before Congress (including Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte, who are set to appear at a hearing along with Knoblauch in three weeks) have been major stars who might be considered role models for impressionable youth. It's true Knoblauch was a four-time All-Star and a pretty slick base-stealer, but are there really any kids out there who started juicing after saying to themselves, "Gee, look what it's done for Chuck Knoblauch!"? This is looking more and more like something of a witch hunt. Still, presumably there are some current and former Bush administration officials out there who admire Knoblauch's method of dealing with congressional subpoenas.

--Josh Patashnik