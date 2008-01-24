This from a statement just released by the Clinton campaign:

Senator Obama often says that his campaign is about the “politics of hope” and talks about how he isn’t running to tear anyone down. It would be nice if that were true but unfortunately, it’s not. For months, Senator Obama and his campaign have engaged in the very kind of political kneecapping and distortion that they now purport to detest. That’s not change you can believe in.

I'm not sure whether it's new but the release links to attacktimeline.com, a fancy website listing dozens of Obama and Edwards hits on Hillary.

--Michael Crowley

