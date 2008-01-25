Last night I postponed plans to see There Will Be Blood after figuring I could get my Gothic violence fix for free by watching the Republican debate. Alas, as Noam pointed out, the thing was a bubble bath. Just a couple stray thoughts to add:

--I'm abandoning my counterintuitive predictions that Rudy will surprise people in Florida and become a player in the race again. The handwriting was already on the wall in the form of polls. But I couldn't believe how subdued and fatalistic the man is. I guess Rudy's decided it's not worth furthering curdling his reputation by going down ugly.

--Again, Romney seems to have a knack for sounding out of touch. Consider this quote about natural disaster insurance:

We had the problem not just in Florida, but we also had the problem in Massachusetts. Those poor folks that are snow birds, that go from Massachusetts to Florida, see it in both states, because people who live along the coastline across the Atlantic have the same problem. Getting homeowner's insurance is oftentimes almost impossible.

Poor folks? My understanding of the term "snow birds" is that it generally applies to Northerners who spend winter months in their second home down south. Those folks aren't poor and most regular people probably don't feel too sorry about their insurance headaches.