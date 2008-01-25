At least it is over on Drudge. For what it's worth, I don't think the Rezko thing is a very big deal for either candidate. So far as I can tell, Obama didn't do any favors for him--other than giving the son of a Rezko friend an internship. And, just because Drudge has a photo of the Clintons with Rezko doesn't mean they did anything untoward, either. But, of course, Hillary was the one who brought up Rezko (in response, to be fair, to Obama's shot about her serving on Wal-Mart's board), so she left herself open to this sort of thing. I wonder if the Clinton team is furiously searching for a photo of Obama with Sam Walton.

--Jason Zengerle