In a piece for the new issue of the magazine that was published online yesterday, I report on Arthur Sulzberger Jr.'s appointment of Bill Kristol to The New York Times' op-ed page. The search for the new conservative pundit began this fall, and resulted in a list of 25 candidates. In addition to the names mentioned in my piece, a source with knowledge of the search added that the Times considered National Review's Rich Lowry and Byron York and The Weekly Standard's Fred Barnes.

--Gabriel Sherman