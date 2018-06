I just now received a recorded phone call from a disembodied voice identifying itself as the Hillary Clinton for President Committee. The voice asked: if I were voting today for whom would I vote? "For Hillary Clinton, dial 1." "For Barack Obama, dial 2." "For John Edwards, dial 3." I dialed "2."

The call did not say where the poll was being conducted. Around the country or in the Super Tuesday primary states or in Massachusetts?

In any case, this may count as my endorsement.