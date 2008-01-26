An article in today's Boston Globe reports that "McCain, hawk on Iraq, getting antiwar vote."



Now, these are anti-war voters in the Republican primaries. But, still...



And, the polls tell us, that they are Republicans who do not like or no longer like Bush.



But supporting McCain is supporting the war and the conduct thereof. We may not be exactly winning it. But we are surely no longer losing it.



Americans have come to their senses. This is no longer an election about Iraq. Thank goodness.