Even I may think that this is going a bit overboard. But not people on the
front line. Obviously, there are those in the Iranian opposition who do
believe that A'jad is like Hitler; and they have had the guts to announce
this on billboards which have been shown on television.
You can tell Americans who feel the same way -- or Israelis, for that matter --
that they are hysterical. But if you live under the man's jackboot, you
have -- so to speak -- first hand evidence.
From The Iranian Opposition: Ahmadinejad Is Hitler
