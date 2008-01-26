Please take this with a huge grain of salt--particularly after the experience of New Hampshire--but, for what it's worth, we're getting indications from multiple sources that Obama could be headed for a big win tonight. Well into double digits...

If true, I think tomorrow's headlines will focus on the size of the victory, not the racial composition of it. Worries that an Obama win might somehow pigeon-hole him as the "black candidate" will melt away, and he'll have a decent amount of momentum going forward.

--Noam Scheiber