In hindsight it seems likely that the Clintonites saw tonight's awful results coming. That explains their sudden talk about Michigan and Florida delegates, which they had to know would set off a dangerous furor. What's more I've now seen first Hillary and now Bill concede that his high-profile antics might have gone too far. Today Bill admitted (in a conspicuously smiley and calm fashion, if you saw the video) that he had been "a little hot" and that people "don't wanna see you mad."

An extra peril for the Clintons is the emerging CW--already visible on MSNBC--that today's vote seems to represent a last-days backlash against their rough tactics, which are making plenty of Democrats queasy. If so that's going to defuse their ability to rebound from South Carolina with tough new shots at Obama.

--Michael Crowley