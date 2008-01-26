I have a piece in the upcoming print issue on Obama's complicated relationships with members of the Jackson family. One of the points I make is that if Obama is seen as being close to Jesse Jackson Sr.--who, after endorsing Obama and then taking swipes at him, now appears to have swallowed his pride (with a little coaxing from his son, Jesse Jr, who's a solid Obama supporter) and become a more stalwart Obama supporter--then the Clintons will likely use that in their efforts to pigeonhole Obama as the "black" candidate. That said, I never thought they'd do it this explicitly. Here (via TPM) is Bill today in South Carolina dismissing Obama's strength there with the observation that Jesse Jackson won the South Carolina primary twice.

Classy!

--Jason Zengerle