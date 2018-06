On CNN's homepage, I see they have 3 live TV streams: "Obama headquarters," "Edwards headquarters," and ... "Bill Clinton in Missouri."

Pushing Bill's address to "his wife's supporters" in a February 5 state as the Clinton contribution to the narrative of the night may be purposeful on their part -- it gives the impression, we didn't even have a headquarters in South Carolina! Who cares!



But it makes you ask, once again ... Who's running, again?

-- Eve Fairbanks