



--If you doubted that Obama is running against two Clintons, note that it was Bill who first spoke live on TV this evening (from Missouri), not Hillary. (It took him about 30 seconds to refer to what he called the "big win" coming in Florida this week.)

--If you doubted that the Obama campaign wants to discredit and neutralize one of those Clintons, check out this excerpt from an email sent by Obama press secretary Bill Burton:

below are the real vote tallies from the precincts that former President Bill Clinton visited tonight:



Greenville 14 607 – Obama 80% (488 votes), Clinton 14.8% (90), Edwards 2% (12)



Greenville 19 705 – Obama 78% (548), Clinton 16% (115), Edwards 5% (37)



--CNN exit polls affirm the idea that Bill did not help.