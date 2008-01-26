Just a few moments ago on, interviewing Florida Republican Governor Charlie Crist on MSNBC, Joe Scarborough suggested that Crist endorsed John Mcain three days before the state's primary in hopes of becoming McCain's running mate should he win the nomination. This was a crucial nomination for McCain -- Crist is a very popular governor -- and McCain had endorsed Crist back in the 2006 Florida GOP gubernatorial primary.

But talk of a McCain-Crist ticket is outlandish. Namely because of this. Not that it should matter. But it does.



--James Kirchick

