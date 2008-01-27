Wise though they may be, I'm not sure I agree with Josh Marshall and Noam on this. Was Bill supposed to recuse himself from a race involving his wife? One that revolves in no small part around his own legacy?

Also, Josh suggests that Bill should be less involved because he gives Hillary an unfair advantage--that he has "used his unique power to jam his thumb down on one side of the scale in a way that I think is very difficult for anyone to overcome." Is that really true? It's starting to look like Bill's been more trouble than help, especially in South Carolina.

Moreover, much of the love for Obama comes from the very idea that he is not a Clinton. Bill's presence in the race has been a reminder of the "partisan wars" of the 90s that Obama wants to avoid. In theory that could actually help Obama.