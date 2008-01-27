I've just returned from a trip to Chicago, where a quick walk around my native Hyde Park yielded this shot of the Obama crib:
It's a far cry from renting the Lincoln bedroom, but it seems the
Obamas Rezkos are trying to offload the "Rezko strip" to whomever is willing to purchase a piece of history.
--Dayo Olopade
Update: It's not totally clear from the sign, but the land at issue is probably owned by Rezko and/or his wife. Lengthy explanation here. Thanks to (fellow Chicagoan?) jhildner for the clarification.