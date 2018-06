At about the same time that Barack Obama appears at American University in Washington, D.C., with Ted and Caroline Kennedy tomorrow, Hillary Clinton will hold an event in Kennedy's home state of Massachusetts (which also happens to be a February 5 state).

As savvy reader KB points out, Clinton won't be in the Boston metro area. Instead she's hitting working-class Springfield, most likely on the hunt for downscale women voters. Both events are scheduled to begin around noon.



