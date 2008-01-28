I assume it's no coincidence that this video has surfaced today:

An interesting truth that people outside DC find hard to believe: Kennedy really does get accused by liberals of compromising too much with Republicans. (Education reform and the 2002 prescription drug bill are two good examples.) He's far more bipartisan than, say, Fox News would have you think. Indeed it's possible that his belief in finding common ground with Republicans played into his decision to back Obama.



[Via First Read]

--Michael Crowley