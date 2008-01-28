An excellent speech from Teddy Kennedy, full of allusions to his brothers (not to mention their famous speeches) and what certainly appeared to be heartfelt sentiment. The most striking part of the event was the moment when Kennedy finished talking and gave the stage over to Obama. The Illinois Senator looked genuinely moved--and perhaps a bit taken aback--by the warmth of Kennedy's comments.

(If you think the tone of the above paragraph is too fawning, you should tune into the cable networks, all of which are implying that today's endorsement ranks somewhere between the moon landing and global warming in terms of planetary importance).

--Isaac Chotiner