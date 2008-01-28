Ted Kennedy just finished speaking, in seriously impassioned fashion to a sympathetic crowd at American. He spoke for only about 15 minutes, but made more than one subtle reference to the “division” and “distortion” that has perhaps prompted his endorsement. Key remarks (which may not match the eventual transcript):

I feel change in the air. …I’ll support the candidate who inspires me, who inspires all of us, who can lift our vision and summon our dreams and renew our hopes that our country’s best days lie ahead. I found that candidate. And I think you have too.



He then gave fair credit and due to “the hard work and dedication” of Hillary Clinton and John Edwards, citing them as “my friends,” and assuring the audience that “whoever is the nominee will have my enthusiastic support, and will have yours too. Let there be no doubt that we are all committed to having a Democratic president in 2008.”



He continued: “But I believe there is one candidate who possesses extraordinary talents and character matched to the extraordinary demands of today.”