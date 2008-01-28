There's a lot of crap being written about Gaza. So let me remind those taken in by it that the Strip has been in Palestinian hands since the summer of 2005. If they didn't like how Israel monitored its frontier with them they always had the option of trying to make a deal for an opening to the world through Egypt. Of course, that would have been easier to accomplish with Cairo had the Palestinian Authority remained in control of the territory. But Hamas took Gaza over after a mini-civil war, mini but with monstrous killings, and expelled the Abbas contingent. As it happens, Hamas is an ideological sibling -- or, better yet, child -- of the Muslim Brotherhood which has been trying to overthrow the Cairo government for decades...and decades.

Of course, this sets Hamas at odds with Cairo, violently at odds. The first moments were peaceful, even frolicsome. Now, reality has set in. There will be skirmishes over the lines that separate Gaza from the Sinai. But the Egyptians don't have the fortitude to (re)build a wall that Israel built or the discipline over the troops who guard the international border to keep the Palestinians kept. In any case, fighting has broken out since the commercial romp in the early dawn of buying and selling. Moreover, there are now actual shortages. So the conflict will be both ideological and practical.

The Israelis are actually hoping that Egypt will take over permanently the role Israel has played for years as the cross-point between Gaza and the world. Why should Israel be saddled with this responsibility? It is, for all intents and purposes and certainly in the eyes of the Palestinians, at war with Gaza, a circumstance that makes the relationship, let us say, dicey.

Now to a piece of the crap I alluded to in the beginning. The Boston Globe runs many gauzy articles about the Palestinians, especially op-eds and editorials. The most recent is one in which it accuses Israel of putting a "stranglehold on Gaza" by cutting the Strip's daily requirement of 680,000 tons of flour to 90 tons, and that even before its last embargo on certain supplies.