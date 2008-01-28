No surprise to see Bob Dole in the First Lady’s box. In accepting the Republican nomination in 1996, he said, “the fundamental issue is not of policy, but of trust--not merely whether the people trust the President, but whether the President and his party trust the people, trust in their goodness and their genius for recovery. That's what the election is all about.” In fact, his and Jack Kemp’s campaign book was titled, Trusting the People. And isn’t that a fitting end for the Bush Administration: resurrecting the best of the Bob Dole 1996 campaign...

--Andrei Cherny