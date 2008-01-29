God knows I'm the last person to dismiss the Clinton backlash apparently underway in establishment circles, but you do wonder: Is it possible that all the establishment types now turning on the Clintons are laying the groundwork for a backlash of their own? Washington's esteem for the Clintons may be falling by the day. But, for all their faults, the Clintons, particularly Bill, are still pretty popular among rank-and-file Democrats. It wouldn't shock me if some of these voters--to the extent they hear about it--feel like the rush to demonize the Clintons is a little unfair and premature.

--Noam Scheiber