I meant to respond to Jamie's item about how the Kennedy endorsement won't help Obama, then forgot, then was reminded by this nugget from The Page: It looks like Kennedy (and, presumably, his endorsement) will make a cameo in an Obama ad set to run on Spanish-language TV in California.

As for Jamie's point, he writes:

Sure, it's a dramatic rebuke to the Clintons, and the media loves this sort of stuff, but as far as actual electoral traction goes, it's difficult to see how this endorsement will, say, put a dent in Hillary's 37% lead in Massachusetts , the state where a Kennedy endorsement would most make a difference (it's doubtful that Patrick "I have never worked a f*&^ing day in my life" Kennedy will help Obama much in Rhode Island). Whatever the Kennedys' virtues, endorsements do not play the sort of role in convincing voters that the media portrays.

A couple of thoughts. First, that 37-point lead in Massachusetts is from a poll conducted before South Carolina, which will presumably give Obama a boost there.

More importantly, Jamie's absolutely right that endorsements don't usually bring many concrete benefits, mostly because we're a generation (or two) removed from the days when politicians had machines that could reliably deliver votes.