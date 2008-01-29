



Stray thought: As the Obama campaign notes in this slick new pre-Feb 5 PowerPoint-style presentation, Obama has now outperformed polling in three of the four primary/caucus votes. With the Clinton campaign talking up Florida, they'd better be confident Obama won't deliver a surprisingly strong showing.

Granted, the latest RCP average puts Hillary up by 20 points. And her aides seem confident that the high volume of early voting will provide a cushion against the recent twin blows of South Carolina and the Kennedy endorsement.

But expectations will pretty high for Hillary--and the media is more likely to focus on Florida if she underperforms, rather than the other way around.