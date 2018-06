Halperin has some: McCain only beat Romney 37-36 among veterans?

(But his 38-34 advantage on the economy may bode well...)

Update: On Fox master number-cruncher Michael Barone is doing a county-by-county analysis and saying it looks dodgy for Mitt. Notice also the healthy numbers of "moderate" and "somewhat conservative" GOP voters in the exit polling--a promising sign for McCain.



--Michael Crowley