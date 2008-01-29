I'm eating a little crow around TNR HQ because, after seeing Rudy several times in South Carolina and New Hampshire this fall, I came away convinced he would be a formidable candidate who could overcome his gruesome baggage.

I think an enduring mystery is why Rudy didn't put more effort into New Hampshire. After failing to catch on right away there he basically gave up, resigning himself to a string of defeats before he made his hapless Florida stand. Bad move.



Word is he'll be dropping out and endorsing McCain as early as tomorrow.