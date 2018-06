A wacky win: Romney took about half the veterans but McCain beat Mr. CEO among voters most worried about the economy. Geezers and moderates were key, too.



Question of the hour: How much of his own cash is Mitt willing to spend on a last Feb 5 stand? We'll know at the end of the week, via the latest quarterly campaign reports, what he's already spent this winter.

Update: MSNBC's Fineman says he's told by a Romney person, "This campaign will not lose for a lack of resources."