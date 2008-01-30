One thing to watch here is what K Street does over the next week. If all the GOP lobbyists and interest-group types rally behind (read: give money to) McCain, this thing is over. If they reserve judgment till after Super Tuesday, Romney has a sliver of a chance. (Though only a sliver. One big killer for him: Many of the forthcoming GOP contests are winner-take-all, meaning any sort of guerilla delegate-hunting strategy is off the table.)

3.) Did that vaunted Charlie Crist endorsement pay dividends? Tough to say. According to the exit polls, almost 20 percent of voters said Crist's endorsement was very important, and McCain won more than 60 percent of them. On the other hand, if you look at when people made their decision, it's not so clear it mattered. Crist endorsed McCain Saturday night, and McCain did win people who made their decision over the last three days by two points. But that's the exact same margin by which he won people who made their decision over the last week, implying no endorsement effect.

Having said that, it wouldn't shock me if Crist ended up as McCain's running mate. True, Crist is a moderate, and McCain will need someone who can reassure conservatives. But Crist is also the wildly popular governor of Florida, which the GOP will almost surely need if it wants to win in November.

4.) While we're on the subject of running mates, I heard Tim Russert say Mike Huckabee had a leg up in that department. Hmmm.... True, a Baptist preacher cum Southern governer looks great on paper for someone like McCain, who'd need to shore up his conservative flank. But Huckabee is, if anything, a bigger GOP apostate than McCain is. The guy's spent much of the last six weeks attacking the GOP's "Wall Street-Washington axis"--by which he means the same supply-siders who are already deeply suspicious of the senator from Arizona. I just don't see it.

5.) Was Rudy's strategy flawed, or was it the candidate? I say the latter. Rudy spent a good chunk of time and money in New Hampshire in November and December. The net effect was to move his numbers down. I don't see how he would have helped himself getting slaughtered while trying to win there and in Iowa and South Carolina. The stars aligned for him on the relatively friendly terrain of Florida, giving him a shot he didn't deserve after sitting out all that time. It still wasn't even close. I blame Rudy: Something (possibly many things) about him was just deeply unappealing to Republicans.