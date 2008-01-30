Having anointed Bill Clinton the first black president,Toni Morrison has now cast her ballot for someone I hope will actually be the first black
president. Still, she's stuck with her nonsense about Clinton's blackness. But Barack Obama is authentically black and, also in his mixed
parentage and cultural upbringing, an auguring of the multi-racial demography of our future.
Toni Talks
Having anointed Bill Clinton the first black president,Toni Morrison has now cast her ballot for someone I hope will actually be the first black