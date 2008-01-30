I see that her surrogates are now playing that game, too. Here in Massachusetts, State Senate President Therese Murray reacted to the news of Kennedy's Obama endorsement with this doozy:

“I don’t want to be pushed aside anymore,” Murray told the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus during an event this morning. “I don’t want to be patted on the head, saying, ‘You did a good job on that, but now we got this young person, we got this attractive man, because you can’t get elected because the media said you couldn’t, because the polls said you couldn’t. We’re going to put this guy out front.’”

I guess this playing of the gender card is only fair, seeing as how Obama played the race card after Bill Clinton's repugnant Jesse Jackson comments. Oh wait, he didn't. Never mind.

--Jason Zengerle