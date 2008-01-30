Jason, conservatives attacking the complexions of our younger staff seems to be de rigeur these days. A few weeks ago, after my Ron Paul story broke, the kind folks down at the Paul-affiliated, Confederate-nostalgic, Ludwig von Mises Institute began referring to me as "the Pimply-Faced Youth," later abbreviated to "PFY" in subsequent postings. I can't speak for my peers, but I work hard to maintain a clear complexion, and even if I were "pimply-faced," it would have been difficult for anyone to tell under the layers of foundation the make-up girl at MSNBC applied.

--James Kirchick