The next stop on TNR's Super Tuesday Primer is the lovely state of Arizona:

"Arizona is one of America’s fastest growing states, increasing its delegate count and importance over the past 15 years. The state is one of the few to house more registered Republicans than Democrats, but because both parties’ primaries are closed, this shouldn’t make a difference on February 5. It may be McCain's home turf, but look for Romney to hammer him on immigration..."

Click here for your complete Super Tuesday rundown for Arizona. Check out our Super Tuesday Primer for analysis of new states every day leading up to February 5.

--The Editors